Seattle police have arrested a man suspected in an arson Thursday at a Rainier Valley church.

The fire started outside the front door of the church, Iglesia ni Cristo, during an evening service. “Several Molotov cocktail devices” had been thrown at the church, the Seattle Fire Department said. About 50 people were inside, but no one was injured.

Police arrested a man in his 30s in South Seattle on Tuesday, the Seattle Police Department said in an online statement. Detectives were interviewing the man Tuesday evening and planned to book him into the King County Jail on investigation of arson, the department said.

Police released surveillance video photos of the suspect Monday.