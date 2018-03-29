The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of first-degree arson. Police say there is no indication that the fire was a hate crime or bias-related.

Bellevue police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the March 21 fire at the Islamic Center of Eastside.

A camera at 148th Avenue and Main Street captured video of five people running from the mosque about four minutes before the fire started, police said. Detectives were able to identify the people with the help of Bellevue police school-resource officers who recognized the individuals, police said.

The group was brought in for questioning, which led to the identification of what police called the “primary suspect” believed to be the person who started the fire. He is a Bellevue resident, according to police.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of first-degree arson. Police say there is no indication that the fire was a hate crime or bias-related.

The blaze destroyed a large portion of the mosque, in the 14700 block of Main Street, when firefighters first arrived shortly before 4:30 p.m., Bellevue Fire Department Lt. Brian Gomez reported from the scene. They knocked down the flames and then secured the building for a safe entry.

No injuries were reported, though the smoke and fire furthered damage from an arson at the mosque in January 2017.

Bellevue investigators initially focused on a man who was convicted of reckless burning for that fire, which occurred Jan. 14, 2017. He had been recently released from prison and had absconded from his community corrections officer, which drew attention to him, but police have said they do not believe he is a suspect in the fire earlier this month.

The January 2017 fire also was not considered a hate crime.