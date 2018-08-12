Stabbing described as a domestic dispute.

Three family members were stabbed in a Kent home Sunday morning in what police described as a domestic dispute.

Two of the victims were in critical condition and one was stable, said Kent Police Department Commander Jarod Kasner. The victims in their late 20s or early 30s, were transported to a hospital, he said.

Police responded to a home in the 12400 block of Southeast 278th Place at about 6 a.m., Kasner said.

A male suspect was arrested without incident at the home.