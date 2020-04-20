One person was arrested in Lynnwood for attempting to explode a device under a police vehicle.

There were no injuries after a suspicious device was found underneath a Lynnwood Police Department pickup in the department’s parking lot around 11 p.m. Sunday, KOMO-TV reports.

The person who was arrested was not immediately identified.

A person suspected of leaving the device tried to drive away from the scene, police said.

A police sergeant chased the suspect, who was then taken into custody, authorities said.

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad responded to examine the device.

Bomb-squad technicians told Lynnwood police it appeared the person attempted to detonate the device, authorities said.