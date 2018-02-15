When a driver gave a Mountlake Terrace police officer a fake name, the officer became suspicious and arrested him. After finding the man’s ID, police realized he was wanted in Seattle for attempted first-degree murder.

A traffic stop by a Mountlake Terrace police officer late Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old Seattle man wanted since November on a $1 million warrant for allegedly dousing another man with a flammable liquid and setting him on fire.

Around 11:30 p.m., an officer pulled a car over in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest, near Interstate 5, for a traffic violation, said Deputy Chief Pete Caw of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. Inside the vehicle was a male driver and a female passenger, Caw said.

“He played the name game with us for a while,” Caw said of the driver, who provided a false name and birth date. “He comes back with ‘no record found,’ which is a pretty good clue” someone isn’t being forthright with police.

The officer arrested the driver for giving a fake name and a search turned up his real ID, said Caw. That in turn led Caw’s officers to find the warrant issued by a King County judge for attempted first-degree murder.

Seattle police were alerted to the arrest. “They came up and got him. They were pretty happy about it,” Caw said.

Christopher Burrus — who is known on the streets as “Chris Booze” — was booked into the King County Jail just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, jail and court records show.

Burrus has been wanted since Nov. 7, when he is accused of dumping a Big Gulp cup containing what was believed to be gasoline on the 39-year-old victim soon after the victim and another man arrived at a Ballard garage in the 4500 block of Leary Way Northwest, charging paper say.

When the victim ran, Burrus chased him and threw a lighted flare at him, causing the man to become engulfed in flames, say the charges, noting the incident was captured by the garage’s video-surveillance cameras.

Two men who witnessed the attack used a hose to put out the flames and were aided by passing motorists who stopped to help, say the charges. The witnesses later identified Burrus as the suspect, according to the charges.

After lighting the victim on fire, Burrus walked away and was quickly followed by his girlfriend, who had been inside the building, according to charging papers.

A form filled out by police that’s included in the court documents lists the garage’s address as Burrus’ last known address.

“Responding officers found a large Big Gulp cup and a spent flare at the scene where the victim dropped to the ground. Fortunately, the victim survived,” senior deputy Prosecutor Brian Wynne wrote in charging papers.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition and had severe burns to his head and body, the charges say.

Charging papers do not include a possible motive for the attack.