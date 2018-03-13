ORTING, Pierce County — Authorities say a suspect is in custody following a possible dispute along a river over stolen property that led to a woman being shot in the foot, a burned treehouse and a dead, burned man.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says a man was taken into custody and jailed Monday for investigation of murder, assault and arson for the incident along the Carbon River in Orting.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says authorities were first alerted to the crimes at about 3:30 a.m. Monday by a 911 call. Troyer says a woman told the deputies she and another male victim had been shot by a male acquaintance armed with a rifle during a confrontation in a treehouse.

The male victim has not been identified.