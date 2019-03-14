The victim was struck several times with a hatchet after he went to use drugs with the suspect and a girl at a Marysville school, police said.

Marysville police have arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of attacking another man with a hatchet and robbing him, according to a police statement.

Police believe the suspect struck a 32-year-old Marysville man with a hatchet on March 2 before stealing items from him, according to the statement. The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering from four skull fractures, according to police.

Using a tip, police determined the identities of the suspect and a girl present the night of the attack. The girl was looking for the suspect when she encountered the victim, who then accompanied her, according to the statement. When they found the suspect, police think they all went to Totem Middle School to use drugs together, according to the statement.

According to police, the girl said she went to a Taco Bell across the street for a few minutes, but returned after hearing screams and found the suspect striking the victim with a hatchet.

Police believe the suspect stole items from the victim and fled with the girl, according to the statement. The hatchet was found by police in the area that night.

Police say the suspect had another hatchet stuffed down the front of his pants when they arrested him Tuesday. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail Tuesday night.