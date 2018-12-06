Michael David Henderson, 37, was charged with fatally shooting Abubakar Abdi, 20, during an argument at a gas station on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle in October 2015.

The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated the conviction of a Seattle man — who goes by the street name “Big Evil” — found guilty of killing a man after a minor argument in 2015.

Michael David Henderson, 37, was charged with fatally shooting Abubakar Abdi, 20, during an argument at a gas station on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle in October 2015. He was later convicted of felony murder predicated on second-degree assault.

Henderson appealed the conviction, arguing that the jury should been instructed that Henderson could be convicted of “excusable homicide,” but wasn’t. The Court of Appeals agreed and reversed the conviction. The state appealed to the Washington Supreme Court.

Surveillance footage showed Henderson draw a handgun from his pocket, point it directly at Abdi and pull the trigger, according to court documents. However, Henderson argued that he was acting in self-defense and that he accidentally killed Abdi, testifying that Abdi had acted aggressively toward him and looked like he was reaching for something in his pocket.

The Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals ruling, saying that Henderson was able to argue his case without the excusable homicide instruction. The high court remanded the case back to King County Superior Court for further proceedings.