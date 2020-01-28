A 31-year-old man who allegedly stole a car with a 9-year-old girl inside was arrested in Sultan on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, a Sultan resident, got into the vehicle near the 35700 block of Mann Road just before 4:30 p.m., said sheriff’s spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe. He left the child somewhere on Mann Road, O’Keefe said, before eventually ditching the car in the 31400 block of the same street.

After he left the car, he attempted to steal another vehicle, she said. However, the car’s owner came out of his home and approached the suspect with a knife, O’Keefe said.

“When he confronted him, (the suspect) fled on foot,” she said. “He essentially ran pretty close to where deputies had set up containment.”

The man was arrested around 4:35 p.m.

The 9-year-old girl was spotted by a bus driver, who alerted authorities. The girl was “in distress” during the incident, but uninjured and has since been reunited with her family, O’Keefe said.

Officials believe the child was known to the suspect, but O’Keefe said it’s unclear how.

The suspect will be booked in Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday night.

No further details were immediately available.