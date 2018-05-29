The stabbing happened at Columbia Junior High School.

A student suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday in a stabbing at a Fife school, police said.

Columbia Jr. High School is presently in lockdown and police are on site. All students and staff are safe. Police are investigating an altercation between two students. While the investigation is ongoing, the school will remain in lockdown. — Fife Police Dept. (@FifePD) May 29, 2018

A suspect, also a student, has been arrested, according to KIRO-TV. The stabbing happened at Columbia Junior High School. The victim and the suspect are both 16 years old, KIRO reports.

The stabbing apparently stemmed from an altercation between the two students.