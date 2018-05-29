The stabbing happened at Columbia Junior High School.

A student suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday in a stabbing at a Fife school, police said.

A suspect, also a student, has been arrested, according to KIRO-TV. The stabbing happened at Columbia Junior High School. The victim and the suspect are both 16 years old, KIRO reports.

The stabbing apparently stemmed from an altercation between the two students.

