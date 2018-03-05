The school was placed under temporary lockdown after a gun was recovered from the student, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

A Tyee High School student was arrested Monday morning for bringing a handgun to school and was booked into the King County Youth Services Center, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the weekend, school officials learned that the student had posted photos of himself with a weapon on social media sites, says a news release from sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. No threats were made against the school or any students, the release says.

When the 14-year-old student arrived at school Monday, he was searched by a school security guard and a handgun was recovered, the release said. SeaTac police were summoned, according to Abbott. The high school was temporarily put into lockdown as security officials and police looked for one of the student’s friends, says the news release.

“There was no indication that the friend had a weapon, but the search was done out of an abundance of caution,” Abbott wrote.

The lockdown was lifted once officials confirmed the friend was not on campus.

Tyee High School is in the Highline School District.

SeaTac is one of 10 cities that contracts with the sheriff’s office for police services.