None of the children aboard the bus suffered any life-threatening injuries.

A stolen Toyota Prius slammed head-on into a school bus in Burien on Friday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

None of the elementary-aged children nor the driver aboard the Highline School District bus suffered any major injuries; some complained of mild neck pain, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said. The passenger and driver of the Prius were taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The accident took place near South 112th Street and Glendale Way South about 8:30 a.m. Detectives are still trying to determine why the Prius veered across the dividing line into oncoming traffic, Abbott said. The bus suffered significant damage, and won’t be leaving the area for a while, he added.

Children were evaluated at the scene of the crash. No information was immediately available on how they were transported to school.