Two valuable bonsai trees stolen from the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way over the weekend were found near the museum Tuesday night “in fairly good shape,” according to museum officials.

“No details are known about who returned the bonsai or why the thieves took them,” museum officials said in a news release Wednesday.

The mysterious reappearance was discovered on a road leading to the museum about 11 p.m. by security guards, who alerted museum staff and Federal Way police.

The trees, estimated to be worth thousands of dollars, were taken about 7 a.m. Sunday inside a secure and alarmed exhibit area before the facility’s scheduled 10 a.m. opening.

Museum officials feared that without proper daily care, the decades-old trees would die. One of the trees, a Silverberry created in 1946 by artist Kiyoko Hatanaka, suffered some broken branches “probably due to improper transportation and handling,” the museum said.

However, both trees and their pots were intact and the museum plans to return them to public display by 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The stolen Japanese black pine, grown from seed in a tin can by Juzaburo Furuzawa while he was incarcerated in an internment camp in Topaz, Utah, during World War II, will be the centerpiece of an upcoming special exhibit, “World War Bonsai: Remembrance & Resilience,” which opens May 8.

Kathy McCabe, the museum’s executive director, had said there would be “no questions asked” if the bonsai were returned.

“We are deeply grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support from the community and from the media who raised awareness of the bonsai’s disappearance,” McCabe said.