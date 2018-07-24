His daughter-in-law went missing and his son — a suspect — killed himself and his own two children in a fire he set in Pierce County. Steven Powell served prison time for voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

Steven Powell, a key figure in a gruesome saga that started in 2009 with the disappearance of his daughter-in-law and ended last year with his release from prison after serving time for possession of child pornography, died Sunday. He was 68.

Powell died in a Tacoma hospital as a result of heart problems, Ed Troyer, spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, said Monday.

Powell was the father-in-law of Susan Powell, a woman who went missing from her home in West Valley City, Utah, in 2009 and was never found. Josh Powell, who was Steven’s son and Susan’s husband, was the primary suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

In 2012, Josh Powell killed his two sons, Charlie, 7, and Braden, 5, and himself by setting his Graham, Pierce County, house on fire.

Susan Powell’s family had previously said they hoped Steven Powell might shed light on the missing woman’s case.

When investigators searched Steven Powell’s Puyallup house for clues into Susan Powell’s whereabouts, they found thousands of voyeuristic images — including photos of young girls using the bathroom and videos of Susan Powell.

Steven Powell was convicted of voyeurism in 2012 and possession of child pornography in 2015. He was released from prison last July after serving a two-year sentence for the latter conviction.