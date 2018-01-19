Eduardo Sandoval was sentenced to 75 years in prison in 2012 after he was convicted of first-degree murder, assault and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of 20-year-old Camille Love.

TACOMA — The state Supreme Court ordered a new trial for a Washington state man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting of a Tacoma woman.

The News Tribune reports 28-year-old Eduardo Sandoval was sentenced to 75 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder, assault and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the 2010 death of 20-year-old Camille Love.

The high court on Thursday ruled that the jury during Sandoval’s trial should have been allowed to consider the lesser conviction of manslaughter. The jury in the case was barred by a judge from considering it during deliberations.

The court upheld Sandoval’s assault and conspiracy convictions.

Sandoval’s attorneys say they are pleased with the decision, and his lawyers are reviewing the ruling to determine the next course of action.