Drivers on State Route 520 near Montlake will experience delays.

Authorities are in the process of reopening the floating bridge on Highway 520 between Bellevue and the Montlake neighborhood of Seattle after a nearly hour-long standoff with a possibly armed man ended peacefully Friday evening.

The Washington State Patrol arrested a man who was in his vehicle on the bridge and refusing to cooperate with authorities, said Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson

The bridge was shut down in both directions beginning at about 5 p.m. Friday evening. Just before 6 p.m., Johnson said the westbound lane would open momentarily and the eastbound lane soon after when the man’s vehicle was removed from the road.

The incident began as a report of a disabled vehicle, Johnson said. A man inside the vehicle refused to cooperate with crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation or Washington State Patrol, Johnson said.

The man had a shotgun but threw it out of the vehicle, Johnson said. The man also hung up on a dispatcher, Johnson said. The man has not displayed any other weapons, Johnson said.

The vehicle has “really dark windows” and troopers do not know if other people are in the vehicle, Johnson said.

“We’re not sure what we have, but with the utmost safety in mind, we’ve got to shut things down,” Johnson said.

A SWAT team and negotiator were on the scene, according to Johnson.