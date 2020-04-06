ISSAQUAH — The Washington State Patrol was hunting for a suspect who eluded troopers following a high-speed car chase, an official said.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed in Issaquah at the end of the chase on Interstate 90 Sunday night, KOMO-TV reports.

The Washington State Patrol was notified about a driver speeding and driving erratically westbound on I-90, Trooper Rick Johnson said.

Troopers caught up to the vehicle and learned it was stolen, Johnson said.

They chased the vehicle into Issaquah, where it crashed while exiting the highway.

The driver and a female passenger both fled on foot.

Troopers captured the woman but the man escaped and was still being sought by police on Monday morning.

Investigators later determined the man was wanted by police in Oregon on unspecified charges.

The names of the driver and passenger were not immediately released.