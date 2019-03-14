On Thursday, Washington State Patrol released a sketch of a man suspected to have been in the vicinity of the shootings in a red or maroon SUV.

Washington State Patrol is looking for a suspect in a string of shootings in King County, one of which blinded a teenager in December.

Officials believe the suspect fired a shot into an occupied car on Highway 509 at the First Avenue South bridge, which struck and blinded a 14-year-old, State Patrol said in a statement on Thursday. Troopers suspect the man is also responsible for a drive-by shooting of a residence in Des Moines that same month.

Analysis by the agency’s crime lab indicated a single firearm was used in both incidents, and troopers say it may have been used in additional shootings, according to the statement. Officials believe the suspect has ties to the community, such as having family, friends or work in the area.

