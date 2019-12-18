Washington State Patrol investigators are asking for the public’s help in investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday near Toppenish, Yakima County.

Lakwinder Singh, 30, of SeaTac was standing outside his truck, which was parked on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 82 two miles north of Toppenish, around 4:45 p.m., when he was hit by a driver who left the scene, according to the State Patrol. Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses and vehicle parts found at the scene suggest that the vehicle that hit Singh was a black 2008-2012 Toyota Rav4, according to a State Patrol news release.

An autopsy performed Wednesday determined that Singh died from massive blunt-force trauma, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Detective Scott Millenbach at 509-249-6744 or the State Patrol tip line at 509-249- 6700.