A Mount Vernon man suspected of committing two armed robberies and leading officials on a multi-city car chase was arrested in Tacoma on Friday, Washington State Patrol said.

Police believe the man — later identified as 34-year-old Dennis Van Dyken — threatened a barista at a Mount Vernon coffee shop with a knife around 8 a.m. Friday, Mount Vernon police said in a statement. Van Dyken demanded money, then drove away in a white BMW, the statement said.

He was later seen in the same BMW robbing a second coffee stand in Bremerton, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said on Twitter around 7 p.m. Friday.

At this point, multiple police agencies were involved in the chase, Batiste said. State Patrol troopers attempted to stop the BMW in Tacoma as it traveled east on Highway 16 near 19th Street, she said.

They unsuccessfully attempted to stop the BMW with a spike strip, but the vehicle continued north on Highway 16 near Interstate 5. It later crashed into at least two cars on the freeway. Van Dyken then started driving in the opposite direction on I-5 and became trapped between concrete barriers, Batiste said.

He got out of the car, fled on foot up the 38th Street on-ramp and was quickly arrested.

No one was injured, Batiste said.

No further details were immediately available.