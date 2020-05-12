A stabbing on a King County Metro bus in Lower Queen Anne on Monday began with an argument over ownership of a dog, according to Seattle police.

A 41-year-old man’s arms and legs were injured in the stabbing, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, according to police and Seattle fire. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers were called to the bus at Queen Anne Avenue North and West Mercer Street just before 4 p.m. Monday. Police said in a news release Tuesday that three people on the bus had been arguing about the dog and it turned into a physical fight. They were beginning to get off the bus when one of the men involved stabbed the 41-year-old with a knife.

The stabbing suspect fled. Police detained one of the men in the argument but determined he was not the suspect.