A 23-year-old woman has been booked into the Spokane County Jail for killing the owner of a South Hill apartment complex and critically injuring its manager on Dec. 19.

Anne M. Carpenter was the subject of a three-day search by law enforcement when she was arrested in the area of the NorthTown Mall late Friday, police told The Spokesman-Review. She was booked on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Police offered few details about how they connected her to the crime or what her motive may have been.

Carpenter is a suspect in the shooting death of Westview Manor owner Danette Kane and for shooting the apartment’s manager, Mike Troy, in the head about 3 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing on foot.

Troy is in a medically induced coma, according to family members.

Kane’s family believes Carpenter showed up at the apartment complex at 2015 W. 10th Ave. on Tuesday hoping to rent a unit before something went awry.

Kane’s body was found in a stairwell. Troy was rushed to a hospital.

Spokane Police spokesman John O’Brien said Saturday the suspect from a composite sketch, Carpenter, was identified and detectives worked “feverishly and tirelessly through the night” to develop probable cause to make an arrest.

Other details — including the alleged killer’s connection to the victims — were still being sought in the investigation.