Officers rushed to the area Monday night after receiving a call to 911 reporting that a man at the home was firing a gun.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane police have shot and killed a man they believed to have been firing a gun at neighbors.
Officers rushed to the area Monday night after receiving a call to 911 reporting that a man at the home was firing a gun.
Police say in a press release that arriving officers reported hearing at least one shot fired.
Soon after that, officers reported they fired at the man.
Most Read Local Stories
- The deed to your Seattle-area home may contain racist language. Here's how to fix it.
- Power outages linger, close schools after windstorm slams Seattle area VIEW
- Seattle City Council starts debate on upzones; here's how neighborhoods across the city would be affected
- Are you ready? Three-week Highway 99 closure downtown will push our patience to the limit
- Highway 99 tunnel has been in the works 10 years; some still don't think it's right for growing, changing Seattle VIEW
He fled inside a home and was later found dead.
The names of the man killed and the officers involved have not yet been released. Investigation into the shooting is being led by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.