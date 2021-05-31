COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Spokane man was tased Sunday afternoon after a dangerous high-speed chase in northern Idaho.

Idaho State Police said 33-year-old Jonathon D. Lewis was driving a Hyundai SUV erratically on Interstate 90 and trying to pass other vehicles between lanes, CBS2 reported.

Troopers learned that the SUV had been stolen and tried pulling Lewis over. That’s when he took off at a high rate of speed, police said. At one point, Lewis hit the brakes causing a trooper to swerve quickly. He then collided with the trooper’s vehicle.

The pursuit continued on Interstate 90 and Highway 95 at speeds higher than 110 mph. Lewis eventually collided with two more vehicles, police said. A spike strip was used to end the chase.

Lewis got out of the SUV holding a hatchet, and a Kootenai County deputy used a taser to take him into custody. No injuries were reported in the collisions.

He was charged on a fugitive warrant with misdemeanor DUI, felony possession of stolen property, felony eluding, two counts of felony assault on an officer, misdemeanor providing false information to officers, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

It was not immediately known if Lewis has a lawyer.