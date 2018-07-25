Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says the shooting happened early Wednesday after a badly beaten and injured woman slipped a note to a clerk at a convenience store that indicated she needed help.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Spokane.
The woman got into a van with a man and the clerk called 911. Deputies then began looking for the vehicle.
A chase ensued after the suspect refused to pull over.
Officials say the driver turned the vehicle around and rammed into the deputy’s marked patrol car, disabling it.
Officials say the deputy stepped out of the vehicle, drew his weapon and gave commands.
Authorities say the driver accelerated toward the deputy, who fired his weapon at the driver.
The male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.