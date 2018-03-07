The jury deliberated for only two hours before finding the police sergeant guilty of second-degree rape.

SPOKANE — A Spokane County Superior Court jury has convicted a Spokane police sergeant of sexually assaulting another police officer.

The jury on Wednesday found Sgt. Gordon Ennis guilty of second-degree rape.

The Spokesman-Review says the jury deliberated for only two hours before arriving at a verdict.

Ennis, who was placed on extended leave from the department following his arrest in 2015, is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow police officer on Oct. 25, 2015, at a party. His trial began Feb. 26 and has featured testimony from over a dozen witnesses.

Ennis testified on Tuesday that the female victim was alert, conscious and conversational up to and during the alleged assault.