The jury deliberated for only two hours before finding the police sergeant guilty of second-degree rape.
SPOKANE — A Spokane County Superior Court jury has convicted a Spokane police sergeant of sexually assaulting another police officer.
The jury on Wednesday found Sgt. Gordon Ennis guilty of second-degree rape.
The Spokesman-Review says the jury deliberated for only two hours before arriving at a verdict.
Ennis, who was placed on extended leave from the department following his arrest in 2015, is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow police officer on Oct. 25, 2015, at a party. His trial began Feb. 26 and has featured testimony from over a dozen witnesses.
Most Read Local Stories
- Judge rules Seattle homeless man’s truck is a home
- On eBay: the world’s first electric bass guitar, made in Seattle — and forgotten WATCH
- Here's why we didn't arrest downtown protesters on Friday, Seattle police say
- Washington has been ranking No. 1 for state-candidate contributions from NRA. Here’s why
- 3 women go on record with NPR with detailed allegations against Sherman Alexie
Ennis testified on Tuesday that the female victim was alert, conscious and conversational up to and during the alleged assault.