The driver of the speeding car fled the crash scene and hasn't been found.

An attempted traffic stop turned into a chase early Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Fife, with the driver hitting three vehicles before rolling their own car.

The incident began at 4:10 a.m. when a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to pull over a car speeding on southbound I-5 at 92 mph. Instead of pulling over, the driver took the 54th Avenue exit, crossed over the freeway and got back on northbound I-5.

The driver then struck two other cars. The pursuing trooper didn’t witness these collisions, but State Patrol learned of them when the occupants called 911, said Trooper Johnna Batiste, a Patrol spokeswoman.

The driver struck a third car before exiting to Highway 18. Upon seeing that, the trooper halted his chase, Batiste said. Anytime a trooper sees a collision, they stop to check on the person who was hit, she said.

The driver eventually hit a barrier and rolled the car while exiting Highway 18 to Highway 164, also known as Auburn Way South. The driver ran eastbound from the crash and couldn’t be found by a K-9 unit.

The Patrol found a stolen gun and drugs in the car, Batiste said.

The section of Auburn Way South at Highway 18 was briefly closed to clean up debris from the crash.