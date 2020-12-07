The City of Seattle will pay the family of Che Taylor $1.5 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit stemming from Taylor’s fatal shooting by two police officers outside a Wedgewood neighborhood home in 2016.

The settlement comes two months after a federal judge ordered the case to trial, saying it had developed into a case of “they said, he’s dead” after evidence raised questions about whether Taylor was actually armed when he was gunned down by two plainclothes officers who had been watching the home.

The money will be distributed to Taylor’s mother and two children, according to the court documents.

The police department found the Feb. 21, 2016 shooting fell within department policy and King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg declined to file criminal charges against the plainclothes officers, Michael Spaulding and Todd Miller, saying the officers had perceived their lives were in danger as they tried to arrest Taylor for being a felon in unlawful possession of a handgun.

An inquest jury also found the two white officers believed Taylor, who was black, posed a threat of death or serious injury when he was shot.

Taylor’s family has publicly criticized the police and prosecutor and successfully backed efforts to change both the inquest process and the state’s deadly-force law.

The two officers were conducting an undercover operation in search of another man when Taylor arrived in a car, according to police and testimony at an inquest hearing into Taylor’s death.

Spaulding and Miller said they recognized the 47-year-old Taylor as a known felon and career criminal with convictions for rape and robbery. As a felon, he was barred from having a gun, but Miller told Spaulding he had seen a handgun in a holster on Taylor’s hip when Taylor exited the car.

However, a ruling in September issued by U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly noted the officers said they lost track of Taylor for as long as a half-hour before seeing him return to the area, riding in the front seat of another car. As Taylor exited that vehicle, the two officers — Miller armed with a shotgun and Spaulding with a rifle — approached and ordered Taylor to show his hands and get on the ground, according to the court file.

According to Zilly’s ruling, five seconds elapsed from when the officers first approached Taylor to when the fatal shots were fired.

Both officers said they believed they saw Taylor reaching for a gun on his hip, where they had seen the holster.

However, the only weapon found was under the passenger seat of the car Taylor had exited, beneath debris and situated with the barrel pointing forward, making it difficult to grab, the judge concluded.

And the only holster logged as evidence was found in the street, although Zilly notes that SPD Detective Lisa Haakenstad’s report “seems to suggest that the holster was found attached to Taylor’s belt at the right hip.”

“The key issue is whether the officers involved had probable cause to believe Taylor had a gun at the time” they shot him, Zilly said. Taylor’s lawyers had contended the officers were acting on “stale” information and that their probable cause was dated. Zilly found that argument compelling.

This is a developing story and will be updated.