A man was killed Thursday morning in east Vancouver while he was apparently attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car.

Four Seasons Auto Repair and Tire Center owner Faazan Ahmed said the man is seen on surveillance video around 2 a.m. jacking up a silver Mercedes parked in the shop’s parking lot. The jack tipped over and the car fell, crushing him.

The man’s body wasn’t discovered until after 7 a.m., when Ahmed said someone next door to his shop noticed the man under a car.

The Vancouver Police Department was dispatched at 7:41 a.m. and the fire department and ambulance responded at 7:44 a.m., according to emergency dispatch logs. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The department’s major crimes unit is investigating the death, according to police, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Ahmed said his neighbor has had several catalytic converters stolen from his lot recently. The neighbor was hoping to catch the suspect in the act Thursday morning, Ahmed said, and approached the man under the car. But he noticed he wasn’t moving.

Ahmed has heard there’s been an increase in catalytic converter thefts and said, “It’s not worth a life.”

People often steal catalytic converters because of the precious metals inside.

According to Ahmed, the man had three or four of the parts in his car already.