SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a Southwest Airlines employee accused of voyeurism at the Seattle airport.
KIRO-TV reports that 25-year-old Nicholas Williams appeared in King County court Monday.
His bail was set at $90,000 and he was ordered not to have contact with children.
Prosecutors say Williams put a camera in a bathroom near the gates that children sometimes use on their own at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Southwest Airlines said in a statement that they are working with authorities as they investigate the accusation involving their employee.