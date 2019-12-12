The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Loc Ngoc Dinh as the man found fatally shot inside his recreational vehicle on Sunday morning in South Seattle.

Dinh, 51, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the office.

A Seattle police spokesman said Thursday detectives are asking that anyone with information about the fatal shooting contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000. There have been no arrests in connection with Dinh’s death.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, Seattle Fire Department medics responded to an RV parked near 36th Avenue South and South Adams Street for a report of a possible overdose, according to police. Firefighters began CPR but quickly realized the man had been dead for hours and called police to respond to the scene. Officers determined the man had been shot.

According to the Homeless Remembrance Project, a Seattle-based community group that honors those who have died outdoors, Dinh is the 108th homeless person to die violently or outdoors in King County this year, and he is the 10th homeless homicide victim in the county in 2019. The group includes the Women in Black, which holds silent vigils and will honor Dinh from 12 to 1 p.m. on Dec. 18 with a vigil outside the Seattle Justice Center at 5th Avenue and Cherry Street in downtown Seattle.