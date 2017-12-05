The man is being held for investigation of elder abuse and reportedly told police he was working three jobs and struggling to care for his elderly mother.
EVERETT — An Everett-area man is under investigation for elder abuse after his mother was found lying in filth with a broken hip and bound legs.
The (Everett) Herald reports Kenneth Strandt was arrested after authorities say his 81-year-old mother was found with bed sores and in clothing that was soiled with feces and urine.
A police report says Strandt’s mother had numerous health problems, including skin ulcers and circulatory issues.
Strandt reportedly told detectives he works three fast-food jobs, is tired all the time and struggles to provide care for his mother.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- By grounding Eagles, Seahawks wake up rest of NFL, show they’re still contenders
A judge Monday found probable cause to jail Strandt for investigation of unlawful imprisonment and criminal mistreatment of a dependent. Bail was set at $150,000.
Public defender Pooja Vaddadi says that’s excessive given Strandt has no serious criminal history.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.