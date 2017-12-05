The man is being held for investigation of elder abuse and reportedly told police he was working three jobs and struggling to care for his elderly mother.

EVERETT — An Everett-area man is under investigation for elder abuse after his mother was found lying in filth with a broken hip and bound legs.

The (Everett) Herald reports Kenneth Strandt was arrested after authorities say his 81-year-old mother was found with bed sores and in clothing that was soiled with feces and urine.

A police report says Strandt’s mother had numerous health problems, including skin ulcers and circulatory issues.

Strandt reportedly told detectives he works three fast-food jobs, is tired all the time and struggles to provide care for his mother.

A judge Monday found probable cause to jail Strandt for investigation of unlawful imprisonment and criminal mistreatment of a dependent. Bail was set at $150,000.

Public defender Pooja Vaddadi says that’s excessive given Strandt has no serious criminal history.