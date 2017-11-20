The bodies of the three family members were found just after 7 p.m. Saturday after deputies went to the home in the 24000 block of Northeast 30th Place.

Detectives believe a couple was killed in their Sammamish home by their adult son, who then took his own life, the King County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The bodies of the three were found just after 7 p.m. Saturday after deputies went to the home in the 24000 block of Northeast 30th Place. A family member asked deputies to check on a man who did not show up for an appointment earlier in the day.

Deputies found the house locked, but through a window saw three bodies on the floor, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found a gun near the bodies.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of the three family members once their identities have been confirmed.