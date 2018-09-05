An 18-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, and has been uncooperative with the investigation so far, according to the sheriff's office.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in Everett that injured an 18-year-old man Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to a report of multiple shots being fired after 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of 112th Street S.W., sheriff’s office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said by phone Wednesday. Two vehicles were involved, but it is unknown whether passengers of both cars fired shots, O’Keefe said.

The injured man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, and has been uncooperative with the investigation so far, the sheriff’s office said in an emailed statement.

“There are a lot of unknowns at this time,” O’Keefe said.

The roadway at 112th Street Southwest between Eighth Avenue and Highway 99 was closed for several hours Tuesday night during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.