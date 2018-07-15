Deputies responding to a 911 calls fired shots at suspect, striking him in the leg.
A 67-year-old man was shot in the leg by a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy Saturday during a domestic-violence investigation, according to police.
The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office said the county’s multiple-agency response team was dispatched to investigate the incident.
A news release did not identify the deputy or the shooting victim.
The shooting occurred in the 4100 block of 120th Place SE in Everett at approximately 9:50 p.m. after a woman called 911 to report she was being assaulted by her husband and threatened with a weapon. When deputies arrived, they confronted the man and several shots were fired. The deputies were not injured.
The suspect was taken into custody, provided aid at the scene and transported to Providence Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to police. A telephone message left with the hospital’s public relations department was not immediately returned Sunday.
