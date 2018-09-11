Share story

Mike Carter
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Detectives say they recovered a drywall handsaw next to the body of a 43-year-old Stanwood man who was shot and killed by a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of a domestic-violence assault early Sunday.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) said the deputy was one of three responding to a report of a violent domestic-violence assault involving a 38-year-0ld woman with two children.  The woman had called 911 to report that her boyfriend had assaulted her and that he had a knife.

The identity of the deputy who fired has not been released. The medical examiner’s office has yet to release the identity and cause of death of the shooting victim.

 

Mike Carter: 206-464-3706 or mcarter@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @stimesmcarter.