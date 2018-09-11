Detectives say they recovered a drywall handsaw next to the body of a 43-year-old Stanwood man who was shot and killed by a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of a domestic-violence assault early Sunday.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) said the deputy was one of three responding to a report of a violent domestic-violence assault involving a 38-year-0ld woman with two children. The woman had called 911 to report that her boyfriend had assaulted her and that he had a knife.

The identity of the deputy who fired has not been released. The medical examiner’s office has yet to release the identity and cause of death of the shooting victim.