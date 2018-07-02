Christopher Dickinson has been placed on administrative leave from his job as a prosecutor, the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. The office declined further comment.

CHELAN — A Snohomish County deputy prosecutor was arrested in late June on suspicion of being drunk in a car parked outside a Chelan County Sheriff’s Office substation.

His blood alcohol content was 0.15 — about twice the legal limit — and he was arrested on suspicion of physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, according to court documents.

Christopher Dickinson, of Arlington, was found in the car outside the Chelan substation, with the keys in the ignition. Dickinson denied driving. He said a friend drove.

The deputy prosecutor was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center in Wenatchee and later released.

Dickinson has been placed on administrative leave from his job as a prosecutor, the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. The office declined further comment.

Dickinson was arrested while attending a conference in Chelan hosted by the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, an organization that trains and supports county prosecutors.

About 2:45 a.m. June 21, a deputy walking to his patrol car outside the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office substation saw Dickinson in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside the lines of a space reserved for deputies, according to an incident report filed in Chelan County District Court.

The deputy recognized Dickinson, 55, from a boating-under-the-influence incident about two hours earlier.

The deputy prosecutor said he was waiting for his girlfriend, who had been taken into custody about 12:45 a.m. on suspicion of boating under the influence.

The 36-year-old woman had been arrested near South Lakeshore Road in Chelan, the report said. The boat she was controlling nearly collided with a dock, but was stopped by a deputy who muscled it from the dock.

In that earlier incident, the report said, Dickinson was trying to use his hands to paddle a kayak to shore. The woman was given a blood alcohol test at the scene and registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.19. She was tested again at the substation and blew a 0.26 — three times the legal limit of 0.08, according to the report.

During field-sobriety testing, Dickinson became agitated and told the woman not to cooperate with the deputies, the report said. At one point, he attempted to rush toward one deputy but was stopped by another deputy, according to the report.

The woman was arrested. Dickinson was not arrested until the deputy found him outside the substation later that morning.