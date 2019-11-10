Snohomish County deputies shot and killed a man south of Everett on Saturday after he reportedly stabbed himself and advanced on them.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. at an apartment complex in unincorporated South Everett after deputies were dispatched to a “suicidal subject” there, according to a news release from the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

The release states that deputies had been told the unidentified, 44-year-old man had a knife and had already stabbed himself. After deputies arrived at the complex in the 100 block of 124th Street Southeast and tried to make contact with the man, he began to advance on them, according to the release.

Deputies initially shot him with “less lethal rounds,” the release states, but fired lethal shots as he advanced further. The man later died at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

The release does not clarify whether the man had the knife on him at the time of the shooting. A spokeswoman said she did not have additional details to release as of Sunday morning.