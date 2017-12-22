The victim suffered several small puncture woundsin the unprovoked attack and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
A man broke into a North Seattle home early Friday and attacked a man living there with a pickax, Seattle police said.
The victim was asleep in his home in the 13500 block of 16th Avenue Northeast when the stranger walked into his bedroom about 3:30 a.m. and hit him in the stomach with a pickax, police said.
The victim grabbed the pickax, bit the suspect and dragged him out of the room, police said.
The victim shouted for his son to call 911. The victim and his son then pinned the intruder to the floor until police arrived.
The victim suffered several small puncture wounds during the unprovoked attack and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the 24-year-old entered the home through an unlocked door.
