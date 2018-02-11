King County sheriff says a 45-year-old Skyway man was found shot dead in a resident's driveway this morning
King County sheriff’s major-crimes unit detectives are investigating an apparent homicide in Skyway.
Sheriff’s public information office Sgt. Cindi West said a homeowner in the 12800 block of 66th Avenue South heard gunshots about 4:30 a.m. and went outside to find a 45-year-old man shot dead in her driveway, West said.
No firearm was found at the scene. West said the homeowner knew the man, but did not expect him at her home. The victim is a Skyway resident, the sergeant said.
Most Read Stories
- Real-time updates from the UW Patriot Prayer rally and counterprotest
- 5 arrested as Trump supporters, counterprotesters rally in Seattle
- $26.75 million Medina mansion is priciest Seattle-area home sale ever, and it could be a teardown
- That property-tax bomb they just dropped? They could defuse it if they wanted to | Danny Westneat
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.