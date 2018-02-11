King County sheriff says a 45-year-old Skyway man was found shot dead in a resident's driveway this morning

King County sheriff’s major-crimes unit detectives are investigating an apparent homicide in Skyway.

Sheriff’s public information office Sgt. Cindi West said a homeowner in the 12800 block of 66th Avenue South heard gunshots about 4:30 a.m. and went outside to find a 45-year-old man shot dead in her driveway, West said.

No firearm was found at the scene. West said the homeowner knew the man, but did not expect him at her home. The victim is a Skyway resident, the sergeant said.