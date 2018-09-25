Amarah Riley, 22, was driving south on Rainier Avenue South when someone in a southbound car fired into her vehicle, striking her in the head. King County Sheriff's detectives have said they believe she was targeted.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Amarah Riley as the 22-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Skyway last week.

Riley died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death has been ruled a homicide, according to investigators.

She was driving south in the 11400 block of Rainier Avenue South around 10:20 p.m. Sept. 19 when she was shot by someone in a southbound vehicle, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have said they believe Riley was targeted but haven’t released information about a possible motive.

After Riley was shot, her car veered across the center line, sideswiped one vehicle and crashed into another, coming to rest on the sidewalk on the east side of the street, a sheriff’s spokesman said at the time. She died at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office appealed for the public’s help in identifying the person or people responsible for Riley’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff Communication Center at 206-296-3311, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A GoFundMe account set up to help Riley’s family had raised more than $18,000 of a $20,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.