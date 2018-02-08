Skateboard pro Cory Kennedy faces charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving.

Professional skateboarder Cory Kennedy has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving for a crash on Vashon Island last year that killed 45-year-old Preston Maigetter.

Maigetter, a well-known and beloved videographer who was known as P-Stone in the skateboarding community, was killed when Kennedy, who was allegedly driving while under the influence of intoxicants, crashed into two large trees on Aug. 30, according to documents filed in King County Superior Court last week.

Prosecutors allege Kennedy “was speeding at highway speeds and failed to negotiate the curve” at Thorson Road Southwest where the posted speed limit is 15 mph.

Kennedy is a Vashon Island resident and was familiar with the road, the curve and the speed limit, prosecutors say.

There was never a man with a more positive outlook on absolutely everything. Even the shitty stuff. He turned ground round into a delicacy and made warm beer not that bad. You will always be with us, Big Dog. This is just too tragic. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all the lives he touched all over the world. Rest in Peace P-Stone

According to the charging documents, Kennedy, Maigetter and another passenger, Allan Wade, had been bowling at West Seattle Bowl, where they reportedly had been shooting skateboarding videos earlier in the day.

The three friends had returned to the island together and stopped at the Red Bicycle Bistro before heading toward Maigetter’s house when the crash occurred at 10:14 p.m., prosecutors say.

Prosecutors said Kennedy admitted he had been speeding and told detectives he had consumed a single alcoholic beverage hours before the fatal wreck.

However, his blood draw indicated that “impairing substances may have played a role in the crash,” prosecutors say. A portable breath test taken at the scene of the accident showed an alcohol level of .10, which is higher than the state’s legal limit, and a blood draw taken three hours later showed an alcohol content of .09 and “past signs of marijuana consumption,” prosecutors say.

Wade, who was in the back seat of the Audi Quattro, suffered a broken toe, prosecutors allege.

Kennedy, 27, has no previous criminal history, but prosecutors say he “cannot seem to drive safely” and has multiple speeding tickets.

He was charged on Feb. 1 and a warrant was issued for his arrest a day later.

His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 14 in King County Superior Court. Prosecutors say they will ask the judge to set bail at $75,000 and ask Kennedy to relinquish his passport.