EVERETT — A 17-year-old Skagit County girl pleaded guilty Wednesday to causing an April collision that left a Sedro-Woolley man dead.

The girl, who was charged in August, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence for the death of 31-year-old Riley Conard and one count of vehicular assault while under the influence for injuring a passenger in Conard’s vehicle.

The Skagit Valley Herald does not name juveniles accused of crimes, unless they are charged as adults.

The collision occurred about 6 p.m. April 25 near the intersection of Chuckanut Drive and Pulver Road west of Burlington.

Conard, who had the right of way, was driving a Ford F250 when he was struck in the intersection by a Ford Escape driven by the girl.

When Conard’s vehicle was struck, the truck spun and rolled, landing on its top, court documents show.

Conard’s wife and two young children were in the car at the time of the collision, court records show. One of the children suffered a skull fracture and other injuries in the crash.

Marijuana and marijuana-related paraphernalia were located inside the girl’s vehicle, including in a pill bottle with the girl’s name on it, documents state.

The case is being handled by the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office because one of the girl’s parents works in law enforcement in Skagit County.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 12, said Snohomish County deputy prosecuting attorney Julie Mohr.