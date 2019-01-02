The calls to authorities involved a range of disturbances from found property to lost animals, runaway teens to violations of court orders.

PORT ANGELES — Over the years, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office had been called out dozens of times to the property at 52 Bear Meadow Road, in a rural neighborhood at the foot of the Olympic Mountains.

The calls, made by former residents or friends, involved a range of disturbances from found property to lost animals, runaway teens to violations of court orders.

Nothing like what happened there sometime in the last week, police say.

The bodies of 57-year-old Darrell Iverson, his son, Jordan, 27, and Jordan Iverson’s girlfriend, Tiffany May, 26, were found Monday by deputies after family members reported they hadn’t been heard from during the holidays. Police say that all three had been shot to death, likely on Dec. 26, and that they have no suspects.

While the Iversons were well-known to local law enforcement, Clallam County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. John Keegan said, “There’s nothing in anyone’s criminal history that would lead to this,” gesturing to indicate the home and land where the bodies were found.

Whoever killed them, said Keegan, has had nearly a week’s head start on investigators, who on Wednesday combed over the vehicle- and junk- strewn five-acre property for clues. Investigators have spread out around the region to track down friends and associates of the victims and anyone else deputies believe had been temporary residents at the property.

Keegan said that the Iverson place, with several outbuildings, freight containers and RVs, had served as a “crash pad” for years to people without a stable home.

Law-enforcement officials said they have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the slayings near Port Angeles, but they assured residents that the violence was not random. It’s cold comfort to a city that has not seen a homicide of this magnitude — three dead — in almost 50 years.

Neighbor Jim Loran found it all unsettling.

“It’s scary because we don’t know who did it. I’ve been making sure to lock doors,” said Loran.

Loran described the Iversons as decent, hardworking people.

Given the rural nature of the area, Loran said it was sometimes possible to go for months without seeing other neighbors. At the Iverson house, however, he said it seemed that someone was always outside working on a mechanical or yard project. They spent hours working on vehicles.

“I felt a little sorry for them,” he said. “It seemed the truck was their only source of income and they were always working on it.”

One day Loran said he watched as May pulled nails from a pallet one by one; another time, he said, the elder Iverson helped cut back trees limbs and fill holes in their shared private road.

“There was disorder in their yard, and they had a lot of stuff, but that doesn’t mean they were doing anything improper,” Loran said.

The bodies of the two men were found in the yard where car parts, pallets and scraps are piled beneath tarps, police said. The woman’s body was found inside a shed. She and Jordan had been living on the property on and off, and were staying there when the shooting occurred, according to the victims’ friends.

The house had seen its share of turmoil, and friends and family of the victims say some of them struggled with addiction. But despite the troubles, the victims’ loved ones said, they will be remembered for caring for others. May’s mother, Angela May, said her daughter would offer meals and a place to stay to anyone who needed help.

“It was a constant thing,” Angela May said. “Anybody who needed anything … She just had the biggest heart.”

One of the people she helped, Sara Coventon, credits Tiffany May and the Iversons for helping her fight her opioid addiction. Coventon, who’s had run-ins with law enforcement, said she stayed with the Mays about five years ago when she was using drugs. She met Tiffany May at a Jack in the Box drive-through where they both worked.

Coventon said she thought of all three victims as family and that she and Jordan had been friends since they were young. He was a good mechanic who could fix anything, she said, and he was well-liked around town. Angela May said he shared her daughter’s desire to help others and was well-known among homeless youth.

While some who knew Darrell Iverson described him as a rough man, Coventon said he was like a father to her. She connected with the log-truck company owner over their shared experience battling addiction, she said. He was a “tough love” kind of guy, but was willing to help those who wanted to help themselves, she said. The Iversons would invite her home for a hot meal or place to stay.

Seattle Times researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.