Deputies and detectives seized 22 horses who had been found living in squalor and infected with parasites at a nonprofit equine rescue in Enumclaw.

A King County arrest warrant has been issued for the woman who ran the horse rescue, KIRO TV reported. The woman, who already has a warrant from Snohomish County for investigation of animal cruelty, is known to law enforcement as a horse hoarder, the station reported.

King County Sheriff’s deputies executing a search warrant Saturday found the horses sick, struggling to walk and without adequate food, the station reported.

The horses had been brought from around the country to the four-acre Enumclaw property, which was loaned to the woman as a place to keep the horses, detectives said.

An organization called Save a Forgotten Equine will care for the seized horses, KIRO reported.