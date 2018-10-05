King County sheriff's detectives have arrested a 14-year-old student in connection with a threat that locked down Shorewood High School.

A 14-year-old freshman was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the earlier lockdown and cancellation of classes at Shorewood High School in Shoreline, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident involved social-media threats posted Wednesday night along with photographs of the student posing with a firearm, according to posts on the school’s website and details provided to The Seattle Times by the parent of a Shorewood students.

Sheriff’s officials said the boy was known to them and had previous incidents involving guns.

The boy did not have a weapon on him when he was arrested after 4 p.m. at a Rite Aid in Shoreline, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. He was booked into the Youth Services Center on investigation of felony harassment, Abbott said.

The boy’s father cooperated with police and no weapon was found in the boy’s residence, Abbott said.

Additionally, the students who had reported seeing the boy at the high school with a gun later admitted that wasn’t true, said Abbott, noting it was those statements that prompted school officials to go into full lockdown before deciding to send students home just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Police searched the school but didn’t find anything.

The Sheriff’s Office provides police services to Shoreline.

Abbott said police haven’t confirmed whether the gun featured in a photo the boy posted of himself on Snapchat, a multimedia-messaging app, Wednesday night is real. The post contained a “vague threat” against the school, leading to the modified lockdown.