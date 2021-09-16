A 38-year-old Shoreline man is accused of driving drunk when he fatally struck a pedestrian on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue North, then leading police and state troopers on a miles-long, high speed chase last week, according to King County prosecutors.

Steven Williamson, whose criminal history includes three prior convictions for driving under the influence, was charged Tuesday with vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, reckless driving and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, court records show.

He was booked into the King County Jail early on Sept. 10 and remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to jail records. His blood was drawn after his arrest and toxicology; results from the State Patrol Crime Lab are pending, charging papers say.

Reached by email Thursday, Williamson’s defense attorney declined to comment. Williamson is to be arraigned Sept. 27.

Killed was 55-year-old Alie Kabba, who died from multiple blunt-force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Witnesses called 911 around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 9 and reported that a pedestrian had been struck in the 4600 block of Aurora Avenue North by the driver of a gray pickup traveling an estimated 100 mph, charging papers say. The pedestrian died at the scene.

A Seattle police officer spotted the speeding pickup in the 10300 block of Aurora and attempted to stop it but saw the driver speed up and use the left-turn lane to weave around slower vehicles, the charges say. The driver ran through at least three red lights before turning left onto North 145th Street and shutting off his headlights.

The police chase continued north to Edmonds before the pickup driver got onto southbound Interstate 5, where state troopers took over the pursuit around 12:13 a.m. on Sept. 10, the charges say. Twelve minutes later, a trooper successfully performed a PIT maneuver, which is a technique used to force a fleeing vehicle to stall and stop, and brought the chase to an end north of South 272nd Street near Federal Way, according to the charges.

“In total, the pursuit lasted more than 30 minutes and involved multiple law enforcement agencies in King and Snohomish counties,” a Seattle police detective noted in charging documents.

At the time of his arrest, Williamson was belligerent with officers, smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Amy Freedheim wrote in the charges.

“He laughed when asked why he did not stop for the officers, stating that he was teaching them how to drive. He then denied driving on Aurora Ave. N.,” she wrote.