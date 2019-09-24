The Washington State Patrol is investigating possible road-rage shootings that occurred on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon.

Nobody was injured in the shootings, State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson said. Troopers believe the shootings may have stemmed from road rage but are still investigating, he said.

A driver told troopers he was going over the Ship Canal Bridge around 5:40 p.m. when an aggressive driver in a black BMW drove ahead and shot at him, Johnson said. As the man was getting off at the Lake City Way exit, he told troopers the BMW driver cut him off, then got out of the car and shot at him again.

Seattle Police and State Patrol responded to the victim near 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 85th Street.

State Patrol is hoping someone captured the license plate of the shooter, who drove away after the shootings. The agency expects to release further information Wednesday, Johnson said.