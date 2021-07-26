Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal Sunday night shooting of a man in Lake City, according to Seattle police. The shooting capped a weekend of violence that left four dead and six wounded.

The Lake City shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. outside an apartment building in the 12700 block of 33rd Avenue Northeast where a 28-year-old man was found shot in the chest, police said.

Seattle police spokesperson Valerie Carson said witnesses saw the victim returning to his apartment when a vehicle pulled up and multiple people opened fire. Another person was grazed by a bullet, but did not require medical assistance, she said.

Earlier Sunday, three people were fatally shot over a span of three hours in four Seattle neighborhoods, and five other people were injured. This continues an ongoing uptick in gun violence that’s already killed or wounded more than 200 people in King County so far this year. The unrelated shootings Sunday morning occurred in the Belltown, Pioneer Square, Chinatown International District and Capitol Hill neighborhoods.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a statement that Sunday’s shootings were part of a national epidemic that saw more than 900 shootings in cities across the country just last week.

Interim Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz said the rise violence comes at a time when the Seattle Police Department is seeing a steady decline in the number of rank-and-file police officers able to respond to crime. About 270 officers had left the department over the past 18 months as of June.

“This isn’t just a staffing crisis. We have a public safety crisis,” Diaz said in a statement.

Seattle police made two arrests in connection with the Belltown shooting. One man was booked into the King County Jail on investigation of homicide, and a second man was booked on investigation of unlawful discharge of a weapon, Carson said. No other arrests had been announced as of Monday morning.

Seattle Times reporter Sara Jean Green contributed to this report.